'90s sci-fi shooter Forsaken is coming back next week

Forsaken, the 1998 "supreme 360-degree multiplayer deathfest," is coming back next week via Nightdive Studios, whose previous resurrections include Turok, Turok 2, and System Shock. The sci-fi shooter tells the tale of a distant future in which mercenary scavengers from across the stars battle automated defense systems and each other as they raid a destroyed Earth to loot the technology that's hidden in tunnels deep beneath the surface.

The remastered version of Forsaken will support widescreen and 4K monitors, with a variety of updated graphical options including MSAA and SMAA anti-aliasing, ambient occlusion, motion blur, and "enhanced and improved" particle effects. A new automapping feature has been added, levels and enemies that were previously exclusive to the Nintendo 64 version of the game have been brought over, unlockable bonus levels have been added, and all original multiplayer modes are supported: FFA, Team Deathmatch, CTF, One Flag.

Forsaken is a 6DOF shooter similar to Descent, which came out a few years earlier, and while it didn't have quite the same effect on gaming as a whole, it went over well with critics and is remembered fondly by fans. It's a good pickup by Nightdive: There's an element of name recognition to it, but it's still obscure enough to arouse curiosity.

Forsaken Remastered will be available on July 31 on Steam and GOG. The Xbox One version, if that's your thing, is available for preorder now from the Microsoft Store.

And for the full flavor of those '90s gaming glory days, here's a look at the original in action: