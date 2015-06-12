40 awesome custom rigs we saw at Computex

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, big tech companies use giant signs and walls of displays to draw passersby into their booths. At Computex in Taipei, they use computers. Computex truly is a show about and for the PC first and foremost. As I wandered the convention floor in Taipei's Nangang exhibit hall, I found that almost every company at the show caught my attention with the same tactic. The corners of booths were packed with amazing custom-built PCs, decked out with immaculate cable management, unique cases, flashing LEDs and glowing RAM.

Often these custom rigs were the work of case modders, who turned a once-boring case into a work of art. Others instead showcased exciting new cases with thousands of dollars of parts and intricate watercooling setups.

It didn't really matter what the booth was showcasing. What's the best way to sell a case? Build an awesome computer inside it. What's the best way to sell RAM? Put that RAM in an awesome computer. What's the best way to sell a power supply? Use it to run a bunch of graphics cards... in an awesome computer.

You get the point. One of the great treats of Computex was stopping every three minutes to snap a photo of another awesome rig. Here are 40 of them, in no particular order.