Far Cry 3 system specs revealed

With Far Cry 3, Ubisoft appear to be delivering a positively psychedelic take on the modern shooter. But just what kind of rig will you need to do justice to the experience of setting fire to a Komodo dragon while under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms?
Ubisoft have confirmed a November 29 release for Far Cry 3 in Australia and Europe, while the US will have to wait until December 4.
Minimum Specs
- DirectX9c graphics card with 512MB Video RAM Dual core CPU 4GB Memory
Example minimum 1 (NVidia/Intel)
- NVidia GTX8800
- Intel Core2 Duo E6700
Example minimum 2 (AMD)
- AMD Radeon HD2900
- AMD Athlon64 X2 6000+
Recommended Specs
- DirectX11 graphics card with 1024MB Video RAM Quad core CPU 4GB Memory
Example recommended 1 (NVidia/Intel)
- NVidia GTX480
- Intel Core i3-530
Example recommended 2 (AMD)
- AMD Radeon HD5770
- AMD Phenom II X2 565
High Performance Specs
- Latest DirectX11 graphics card
- Latest quad core CPU
- 8GB Memory
Example high performance (NVidia/Intel)
- NVidia GTX680
- Intel Core i7-2600K
Example high performance (AMD)
- AMD Radeon HD7970
- AMD Bulldozer FX4150