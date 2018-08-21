Ubisoft is making a new The Settlers game

Ubisoft is making a new game in strategy series The Settlers, it has announced.

It's simply called—in line with annoying modern game-naming standards—The Settlers, and it'll be with us in fall/autumn 2019. You can check out the first trailer above, and it certainly looks the part.

It's a nice surprise for fans of the previous games, the first of which came out 25 years ago. The last major The Settlers game was The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom, which came out in 2010.

Ubisoft is also re-releasing modernised versions of The Settlers 1 through 7 in a History Collection that will be out November 15. The History Edition of the first game is already available on UPlay, and features auto-save, different speed settings and an alternative "classic RTS" control scheme, so expect similar licks of paint for the other games.

You can watch a trailer for the History Collection below.