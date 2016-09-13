Ubisoft dishes out For Honor alpha details and three new trailers

The For Honor closed alpha is set to start in just a couple of days, and accordingly, Ubisoft has released details about how it's going to work. The important bits were revealed along with a trio of class trailers at PAX a couple of weekends ago, but the new info includes information on the included game modes, and three new trailers showcasing the Orochi, the Berserker, and the Conqueror.

The alpha will go live at 6 am PT on September 15 and run until 5 pm PT on September 18, providing “a work-in-progress slice of the multiplayer content with a limited number of players,” aimed at testing stability and generating feedback. The six classes revealed in the trailers—the Kensai, Raider, Warden, Orochi, Berserker, and Conqueror—will all be playable in three of For Honor's five multiplayer modes: Duel (1v1), Brawl (2v2), and Dominion (4v4). The alpha will also offer a look at the game's progression system, with unlockable abilities, weapons, armor, and “new visual customization possibilities.”

The classes revealed in the new trailers seem a little bit lighter than the ones we saw last week. First on the dial is the Orochi, the swift and strong masters of the katana, who move like shadows and use dirty ninja tricks.

Next up is the Berserker, whose greatest weapons are his blood and passion. But those axes are pretty handy too.

Finally, we have the Conqueror, an armored, flail-wielding tank who is “lighter” only in relation to his Warden compatriot.

You can sign up for the closed alpha, if you haven't already, at the For Honor website. It's scheduled to come out on February 14, 2017.