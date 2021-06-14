Two Point Campus adds an almost 'city-builder element' to the Two Point universe

At the Future Games Show today, Two Point Studios gave us a closer look at the follow up to Two Point Hospital: the academically-themed management sim Two Point Campus.

Along with some cute looks at the game's quirks, such as that night school is actually knight school—where knights of the realm are trained—we got to see some of the tools we'll get to use to design and build your campus. And you'll be building it entirely from scratch.

"The important thing was for us to give the player a canvas that they could completely create themselves," says game director Mark Webley.

And the tools in Two Point Campus look both easy to use and pretty extensive. The "smart brush," as it's called, will let you easily drag paved pathways through grass, fences along borders, and lay down courtyards on your campus.

"It's just really easy to paint the world you want," says creative director Gary Carr. "And it's fun, isn't it? It's adding this kind of city-builder element to the Two Point Universe."

Of course, we still have a bit of a wait before we can transform a blank plot of land into a bustling university filled with aspiring nights and other oddball students. Two Point Campus isn't out until 2022.