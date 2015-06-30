Popular

Twin Souls: The Path of Shadows footage shows Tenchu-like stealth action

By

Twin Souls

The chief appeal of Twin Souls: The Path of Shadows is that it looks a bit like beloved stealth action series Tenchu. Also, you have weird shadow powers, which is cool. Despite these facts, it failed to meet its Kickstarter target during a crowdfunding attempt last year. Development has continued anyway, and that's a good thing, because this latest slice of game footage looks great.

It highlights a number of your abilities, from shadow-to-shadow teleporting, to the ability to paint the ground with shadow. It's a bit like Splatoon, but for goths.

An E3 trailer appeared a couple of weeks ago, alongside a Spring 2016 release window.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments