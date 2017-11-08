Turok, System Shock, and Tex Murphy headline 24-hour Steam sale

Independent publisher Nightdive, which specializes in resurrecting ancient videogames on modern platforms, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a hefty one-day Steam sale. The sale is live at the time of writing and will continue through 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) tomorrow, Thursday, November 9. Sale highlights include:

Some old school bundles are also up for grabs. At 75 percent off, the Classic Action Pack is $6.24 and comes with five games, including Slave Zero and Redline. You can get the Classic Adventure Pack, which includes Darklands, Bloodnet, Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender and two more games, for the same price.

At 75 percent off, cult-classic adventure game I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream is just $1.49 as well. And if you're looking for more Steam deals, have a gander at the 500-strong weekly sale (which includes the delightfully violent Hotline Miami and They Bleed Pixels) as well as publisher Degica's sale.