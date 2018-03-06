Turn Widowmaker into Kerrigan with a free Overwatch skin

March 31 will mark the 20th anniversary of the great RTS StarCraft, and Blizzard is celebrating the big birthday throughout the month with livestreams, reminiscences, and some commemorative stuff in StarCraft 2 and StarCraft: Remastered. There will also be, as we noted yesterday, celebratory goodies coming to other Blizzard games, including World of Warcraft, Diablo 3, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and—as of right now—Overwatch.

Unlocked and loaded. Log in to Overwatch between now and April 3 to celebrate @StarCraft’s 20th Anniversary with a FREE Widowmaker KERRIGAN skin. pic.twitter.com/X0e7JEDWw6March 6, 2018

Kerrigan, of course, would be Sarah Kerrigan of the Terran Confederacy, who later takes control of the Zerg Swarm as the Queen of Blades. It's all kind of complicated, but that's a good fit for Widowmaker, who's had a complicated life of her own: The wife of a former Overwatch operative who was turned into the ultimate assassin by Talon.

The giveaway, however, is simple: Log into the game, get a skin. You've got until April 3 to pick it up. We'll let you know about other StarCraft swag as it comes available.