Tropico 4 system requirements revealed

Tropico 4 is out pretty soon. On August 25 in the UK and September 1 in the US, to be precise. If you're wondering whether or not your rig will be able to render all that summery despotism at maximum detail, you'll want to have a glance at the official minimum and recommended system requirements below. Tropico 4 will introduce natural disasters to your island, making oppressing your citizens even more difficult. See some of that bad weather in action in the Tropico 4 trailer . Visit the Tropico 4 site for more info.

Minimum Required:



Operating System: Windows XP SP3 (32-bit), Vista / 7 (32 or 64-bit)

Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 1 GB RAM

HDD: 5 GB free hard disk space

Graphics: Shader Model 3.0 (Geforce 6600 or higher, Radeon X1600-Series), 256 MB, DirectX 9.0c

Recommended: