Trine 4 and the Ultimate Collection are coming in October

Trine 4, which mercifully returns to 2.5D, is almost upon us. Not just Trine 4, either, as Frozenbyte and Modus Games have also put together a big Trine: Ultimate Collection, collecting all four of the fantasy platform-puzzlers. They'll conveniently launch together in October.

The last Trine was an ambitious but very flawed sequel that went fully 3D, and while it wasn't terrible, the switch in dimensions lead to some awkward controls and it was a bit on the short side. It sold badly and honestly seemed like the death of the series. Thankfully that's not been the case.

This time, Frozenbyte is promising something more like the first two games, but much bigger, with new environments, puzzles and the return of skill trees. It sounds like a promising return to form, and it won't be long before we can see for ourselves.

Trine 4 and Trine: Ultimate Collection are both due out on October 8.