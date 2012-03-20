Tribes: Ascend patch adds new capture the flag map, more servers and balance fixes

The latest patch for the Tribes: Ascend open beta adds a new capture the flag stage called Sunstar, set in an arid desert full of undulating dunes, perfect for a bit of sand surfing. The grim, volcanic Temple Ruins map has also been rearranged after feedback from fans and new European and Asian servers have been powered up to reduce server load and lag.

Tribes: Ascend will be officially out on April 12 , but anyone can play the open beta right now. You can sign up and grab the client from the Tribes: Ascend site . Read on for new screenshots of Sunstar and the reworked Temple Ruins and the patch notes in full, which include bad news for Pathfinders who like to use Nitron grenades, and good news for Heavies who are sick of moving so damn slow all the time.

Major Highlights



Sunstar, a new Capture the Flag map,has been added to the Quick Play rotation. Note that this map is not in its final design or art state.

Temple Ruins, a Capture the Flag map, has been added back to the Quick Play rotation after significant revisions. Note that this map is not in its final design or art state.

The European server region has been split into two regions in order for users to better select the region that gives them the best performance: Europe - London and Europe - Amsterdam.

The Asia server region has been split into two regions in order for users to better select the region that gives them the best performance: Asia - Japan and Asia - Singapore.

A variety of physics changes have been made in order to fix several issues impacting the fluidity of movement. This includes the elimination of several items that would cause deadstops and hitches, as well as a bug that would allow you to ski/jet along the boundary wall. Changes were also made in order to fix a few issues that would occur when traveling up steep hills. Additional improvements are planned for future releases.

A variety of improvements to server performance have been implemented. Additional improvements are planned for future patches.

Users may now choose to turn off unwanted HUD elements using the SETTINGS menu.

Reticules and HUD icons have undergone a significant polish pass.

User settings are now stored server-side. Settings may be reset as a result of this patch, but future patches should not have to reset bindings, etc.

Weapon/Balance Items



The Impact Nitron grenade will force you to drop the flag if it is used for self-damage. (PC Gamer Pathfinder Chris Thursten: "Nyooooooo!")

Increased Heavy run speed by 20%. (PC Gamer Heavy, me: "Yeeeeeeeeees!")

Increased maximum reduction of weapon switch time on the Quick Draw perk from 20% to 50%.

Modified inheritance on the Grenade Launcher (now 50%).

The cost of the Tactical strike was increased to 4000 credits from 3500.

Additional Items