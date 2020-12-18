Treat yourself to a fast 144Hz gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 2070 for $1,099 after rebate

Here's a bargain for those of you who, like myself, still prefer a larger 17.3-inch form factor gaming laptop. It's easier on my eyes, and with the focus on thinner and light designs, they're no longer these huge, hulking beasts. Check that, MSI's GL75 Leopard, as configured here, is a bit of a beast (just not hulking). And it's marked down several hundred bucks right now.

Normally priced at $1,499, it's on sale at Newegg for $1,299 on the nose. That's a good price for the hardware (more on that in a moment), but you can do better. As in, apply promo code 84LCFHD276 at checkout to shave $100 off the already-discounted sticker price, then fill out MSI's rebate form to claim another $100. That brings the total cost down to $1,099.

Deeply Discounted Gaming Laptop MSI GL75 Leopard | 17.3-inch | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | $1,499 $1,099 at Newegg after rebate (save $400)

You don't often find a laptop with a GeForce RTX 2070 at this price point, yet here it is, surrounding by a fast CPU and a decent amount of RAM and storage. Be sure to use coupon code 84LCFHD276 and take advantage of the $100 mail-in-rebate for the full discount.View Deal

That's a great price for the hardware, which consists of a 17.3-inch IPS 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H processor (6C12T, 2.6GHz to 5GHz, 12MB L3 cache), Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage, it comes equipped with a 512GB SSD for the OS and games, and a 1TB HDD for bulk storage duties.

Other features include a SteelSeries keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and mini DisplayPort and HDMI outputs.

It's a fairly loaded laptop, especially for just over a grand after rebate. It also comes with some extras, including an MSI 2020 loot box worth $62.89 containing a mouse, mouse pad, dragon doll charm, and storage box, and a Intel software bundle valued at $150.