TrackMania 2: Canyon multiplayer beta to kick off next week

ManiaPlanet have thrown up a little countdown ticker to tease the launch of the TrackMania 2 multiplayer beta next week. Blues News spotted the counter on the ManiaPlanet blog, where the devs announce that the beta will be open to everyone who pre-orders the game. The beta will come with the map editor and a video editor, and when TrackMania 2 is released properly, the beta versions will automagically update. You'll be able to pre-order the game from the TrackMania 2: Canyon site "soon" for $24.99 / £19.99. For a good look at TrackMania 2: Canyon in action, check out these three perfect laps . It's due out in September.

