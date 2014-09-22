Popular

Toxikk trailer tries to take arena shooters back to the old-school

Is a man not entitled to the purity of his frag? Toxikk thinks he is, and has previously set out its "no bullshit" mantra in a short, action packed teaser . Today's trailer is more of the same, only slightly longer and with a fuller exploration of its back-to-the-'90s FPS philosophy.

"Designed as a spiritual successor to the fast paced arena shooters of the late 90s and early 2ks," explains Reakktor , "there is no levelling, no skill-trees, no perks, no cover systems, no classes, no configurable weapons and no iron sight aiming."

I have a slight problem with marketing that relies on a situation that doesn't exist. Toxikk looks like an enjoyable cross between Halo and UT, but its hypothesis that classic arena shooters need reviving doesn't hold up. We've got Warsow , Quake Live , an upcoming Unreal Tournament , and a catalogue of classic FPS games that refuse to die. Here's UT2K4 . People are still playing it.

Which isn't to say there's no room for Toxikk, just that Toxikk needs to make room amidst a healthy number of existing arena first-person shooters. As such, I wish they'd stop saying that it's an arena FPS, and instead focus on what makes it an interesting arena FPS.

Toxikk is currently available to pre-order and will soon be in Early Access. You can find more details on the game's website .

