TOXIKK says no to XP systems, regenerating health; yes to all-caps and double jumps

The name needs work—and by that I mean the name needs to be fired into the sun—but this debut trailer for TOXIKK sure knows how to go after a disenchanted audience. It's a multiplayer first-person shooter that aims to take the genre "back to its roots", and as the giant text in the following video makes abundantly clear, that means no classes, no levelling systems, no regenerating health, no cover, no iron sights, no reloading, and no free-to-play. Basically, "no bullshit", in their words. It's a bold trailer, undermined only slightly by TOXIKK's shiny generic soldiers, and general paucity of defining features at this stage. Also it being named 'TOXIKK', but what can you do.

Reakktor Studios' disdain for modern design and marketing decisions doesn't appear to extend to Early Access, where TOXIKK is heading before the end of the year. Shooters of the late '90s and early '00s such as Quake 2 and Unreal Tournament 2004 seem like obvious inspirations, so this might be one to keep an eye on if you're feeling nostalgic for that era of enhanced mobility and rocket jumps.