Total War's next chapter will explore a "brand new era," say its creators

The Creative Assembly's Total War turn-based strategy series is one which has historically focused on historical events. The most recent entry, Total War: Warhammer, is of course the exception—with its magic and orcs and vampire counts and what not—and it seems the next instalment of the now 16 year old franchise will explore similarly uncharted territory.

Speaking to Eurogamer, CA's Rob Bartholomew said the next Total War (currently in pre-production) will take place in "an era we haven't tackled yet", with creative director Mike Simpson driving the point home: "Yes… It's not something we've done before."

This in turn rules out medieval Europe, the Napoleonic Wars, the Roman Empire and 16th century feudal Japan. Your guess is as good as mine as to what the future holds for the series, but this seems like as good a time as any to start speculating—let us know where and when you'd like to see Total War go next in the comments below.

In the meantime, Total War: Warhammer announced its biggest DLC to date, Realm of the Wood Elves, earlier today. Although it won't be the last expansion to breach the Warhammer-inspired strategy's battlegrounds Bartholomew did tell Eurogamer "it'll be the biggest."