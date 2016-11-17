Total War: Warhammer Realm of the Wood Elves DLC announced

Off the back of last week's Bretonnia faction-boasting Old World Edition announcement, Total War: Warhammer has revealed its next expansion: Realm of the Wood Elves—its "biggest DLC to date".

Due December 8, Realm of the Wood Elves brings the eponymous Wood Elves to Total Warhammer's Grand Campaign, alongside the faction's mini-narrative crusade The Season of Revelation. Shall we have a look at them in motion? Let's:

"With a rich suite of lore-inspired campaign and battle mechanics, Total War: Warhammer's first Elven race offers a playstyle unlike any other," says publisher Sega in a statement. "Ranging forth from the enchanted forests of Athel Loren, they may capture any settlement in The Old World and set up expansionary outposts. In battle, they offer a swift, glass-cannon playstyle.

"By far the most powerful and versatile archers in the game, they can equip a range of magical arrows, fire on the move, and are often joined by their Woodland allies such as Dryads, Great Eagles, Forest Dragons and vast, ancient Treemen."

The statement continues, noting the expansion's addition of new Legendary Lords, Heroes, and of course new units, magic and monsters to match.

Total War: Warhammer's Realm of the Wood Elves DLC is due December 8—here's our review of the base game in the meantime. From that, Jody Macgregor says: "If you find real history a bit bland compared to glorious nonsense made up by strange British people then Warhammer is the Total War for you."