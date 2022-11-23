Total War: Warhammer 3's latest big update focuses on Immortal Empires

Audio player loading…

Creative Assembly just rolled out an update for Total War: Warhammer 3. Mostly focusing on improvements for Immortal Empires, it's also got a slew of balance changes, content updates, and bug fixes. Here's a glance at the highlights.

If you're like me and have had a love affair with da green boyz since before there were cell phones, you'll be stoked to see that the original eight Legendary Lords from the first Total War Warhammer have received new intro videos. Emperor Karl Franz looks majestic, I guess, but the real highlight is seeing Grimgor Ironhide and Azhag the Slaughterer with updated graphics. Waaaagh!

Immortal Empires' scope is massive, there's no debating that, but sometimes comparing it to some of the previous campaign maps left me wondering where all the stuff was. Playing through the main scenarios in Total War: Warhammer 2 felt like I was discovering a cool new landmark everywhere I turned, but sometimes the gigantic map in Immortal Empires felt a little barren. CA is addressing that by reintroducing some of the major settlements and landmarks from these earlier maps, like Karak Eight Peaks and the Royal Ellyrian Stables.

In addition, they've added some brand new landmarks focused on the more recent Chaos factions. There's a new one just down the street from Skarbrand's starting area that provides 100 skulls a turn, which is great news for anyone looking to decorate Khorne's throne.

Balance changes include a little nerf to the crumbling armies of the Vampire Counts and Tomb Kings, which is probably a good thing. They also tweaked the scripting for dodging projectiles—on easier difficulties, the AI will still eat your goblin doom divers straight to the nugget, but they'll dodge out of the way on Legendary. When they're shooting you, on those higher difficulties the computer will stop aiming at whatever comes into range first and start picking softer targets. Watch out for cannon.

Adjusting some of the campaign goals for the factions is in the cards too, making them line up a bit more with the shuffled starting locations that came with IE. Also, they're adding the endgame scenarios to multiplayer, so just when you're starting to get the upper hand on your buddies you can look forward to a swarm of pissed-off dwarfs coming for your lunch.

This is probably the last update before the end of the year, but CA has announced another State of the Game post will come out before the holidays. Here are the full patch notes (opens in new tab), but if you're just interested in the general gameplay updates you'll find those below.