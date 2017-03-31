Total War: Warhammer 2 announced with epic three-way battle trailer

After revealing work was well underway last month, Sega and Creative Assembly have now officially announced Total War: Warhammer 2. Naturally, they've marked the occasion with an announcement trailer.

Shall we watch that first? Let's:

Typically stylish, that there flaunts the game's three currently revealed races in the High Elves, Dark Elves and Lizardmen who will do battle "across enchanted isles, bleak hinterlands, treacherous swamps and perilous jungles", so says Sega. Across four continents—Ulthuan, Naggaroth, The Southlands, and Lustria—players will strive to conquer a new world where victory is hinged upon more than simple territorial dominance.

"Players will struggle for dominion over the ailing Great Vortex that has swirled for millennia above the elven homeland of Ulthuan," continues Sega. "Performing a series of arcane rituals, each race must save or disrupt the Vortex according to their motivations—a struggle culminating in a cataclysmic endgame."

Speaking to PC Gamer at EGX Rezzed, Creative Assembly made clear its desire to push players well into each campaign's endgame where "territorial conquest is no longer enough."

Further to the new playing field, Sega says a "vast combined campaign map", covering areas from both the original game and Total War: Warhammer 2, will be made available for free shortly after release for owners of both games. Should they desire, players will in turn be able to delve into the new campaign with any owned playable race from the series.

No launch date just yet, but Total War: Warhammer 2 is due at some stage later this year. Before you go, though—do you reckon that's The Skaven being teased at the trailer's end?