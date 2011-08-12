Total War: Shogun 2 Rise of the Samurai screenshots storm in, Steam pre-orders available

Ten new screenshots have arrived for the Rise of the Samurai DLC that was announced yesterday for Total War: Shogun 2. The pack is also available to pre-order now on Steam for £5.99 / $9.99. The DLC adds a new campaign set 400 years before the standard Shogun 2 single player mode, and features six new factions, dozens of new units, four new agents, and lots more. See the new screenshots below. Rise of the Samurai is due out next month.