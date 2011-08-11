Total War: Shogun 2 Rise of the Samurai DLC campaign announced

Shogun 2 has been getting incremental slices of DLC in the months since its launch in March. Now Eurogamer report that The Creative Assembly are preparing something more substantial for Total War fans to get their teeth into. Rise of the Samurai is coming in September will add a new campaign set 400 years before Shogun 2's standard campaign.

Rise of the Samurai will let generals play as six new factions that make up three new warring families, the Taira, the Minamoto and the Fujiwara. These clans will have access to 16 new units, including Tetsubo Warrior Monks with female Onna Bushi fighters.

There will also be four new agents, including Shirabyoshi dancers and Junsatsushi Inspectors. Finally, the DLC will add 10 new naval units, 10 new mons and 10 new retainers.

Rise of the Samurai is slated for release some time next month. There's no news on how much it'll cost just yet.