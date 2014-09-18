Popular

Torment: Tides of Numenera gets three minute pre-alpha gameplay video

Following today's announcement of a new stretch goal comes a gameplay video showing Torment: Tides of Numenera in action. As we reported earlier, inXile is seeking a further $175,000 in crowdfunding so it can add a whole new area in the form of Gullet. The studio also launched a new website for the game, which is expected to release towards the end of 2015 .

The pre-alpha footage is the first example of how the RPG will deal with storytelling and decision making. The Kickstarter campaign can be contributed to here , while full details of the new stretch goals and other details are over here .

