Torment sequel gets new name, prepares for crowd funding

Not content with one successful crowd-funding project , inXile are gearing up to try for a second. They've gone live with a new website for the Planescape: Torment spiritual sequel, which they're now calling Torment: Tides of Numenera. And rather than guess what shiny baubles and trinkets the fickle public want as backer bonuses, they're asking instead.

Right now, you can suggest ideas and vote on what rewards you'd like to see on the game's UserVoice page . Current top suggestions include a soundtrack, cloth map and digital novels based on the setting.

The Torment site's About page provides some light plot details ahead of the Kickstarter announcement. "Numenera's Ninth World is a fantastic vision of a world in which massive civilizations have risen and fallen - disappeared, transcended, overwhelmed, or destroyed - and left their cities, monuments, and artifacts behind.

"As each rose and fell, their achievements became part of the accumulated detritus of eons... but much of it did not decay. And now this assortment of ancient power is there for the taking, ever-present, underfoot. The humans of the Ninth World take and use what they can. They call these wonders (and horrors) the numenera.

"One of these humans discovers a way to use the numenera to grow strong, to cheat death, to skip across the face of centuries in a succession of bodies. But he discovers an unexpected side effect: You."