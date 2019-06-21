Tons of Logitech peripherals are marked down on Amazon today

Do you need some new peripherals? Logitech has you covered.

Amazon's Deal of the Day takes a hefty 40 percent or more off of various Logitech PC gaming peripherals, including mice, keyboards, and headsets that you can currently save quite the pretty penny on.

It's a great time to stock up on extras, especially if you're someone who happens to go through quite a few keyboards on a regular basis. Here are a few highlights you can expect to snag from the deal, which is only going on through today.

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset | $55 (save $94)

The G633 Artemis Spectrum headset may not be worth a buy at full price, but on sale you do get mobile compatibility with USB and 3.5mm support, large, comfortable ear cups, 7.1 Dolby and DTS Headphone:X surround sound, and RBG lighting. Buy at Amazon

Logitech G635 Gaming Headset | $99 (save $40)

The G635 headset is pricier, but its 50mm Pro-G drivers and DTS surround sound let you hear everything around you with sparkling clarity. Lightsync RGB gives you custom color profiles, and a flip-to-mute mic helps you keep in touch with the squad. Buy at Amazon

