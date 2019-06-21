Tons of Logitech peripherals are marked down on Amazon today

Do you need some new peripherals? Logitech has you covered.
Amazon's Deal of the Day takes a hefty 40 percent or more off of various Logitech PC gaming peripherals, including mice, keyboards, and headsets that you can currently save quite the pretty penny on.
It's a great time to stock up on extras, especially if you're someone who happens to go through quite a few keyboards on a regular basis. Here are a few highlights you can expect to snag from the deal, which is only going on through today.
Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse | $19.99 (save $20)
We called the G203 Prodigy one of the best budget gaming mice out on the market, praising its "reliable build quality" and "good gaming driver software." It's already a great price without being on sale, but at just $20 there's really no excuse. Buy at Amazon
Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset | $55 (save $94)
The G633 Artemis Spectrum headset may not be worth a buy at full price, but on sale you do get mobile compatibility with USB and 3.5mm support, large, comfortable ear cups, 7.1 Dolby and DTS Headphone:X surround sound, and RBG lighting. Buy at Amazon
Logitech K350 Wireless Keyboard | $20 (save $40)
While basic in design, the K350 is still a great, no-frills choice for a budget wireless keyboard. We loved its breathable foam wrist rest and found its battery life exceptional. It doesn't have a wired connection, but that's easily forgiven at this price. Buy at Amazon
Logitech G635 Gaming Headset | $99 (save $40)
The G635 headset is pricier, but its 50mm Pro-G drivers and DTS surround sound let you hear everything around you with sparkling clarity. Lightsync RGB gives you custom color profiles, and a flip-to-mute mic helps you keep in touch with the squad. Buy at Amazon
Looking to build up your hardware collection with gear that doesn't hail only from Logitech? Check out some of the best gaming mice out there, and pair your picks up with a great new gaming keyboard as well. There are plenty of choices out there, that's for sure.
