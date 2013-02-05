Tom Hall launches new Kickstarter campaign for a 2D platformer creator

Despite having a hand in Rise of the Triad and Doom - the former partially famous for its ' ludicrous gibs ' - Tom Hall's heart clearly lies with colourful 2D platformers. As the designer for id's classic Commander Keen (and the gargantuan Dopefish found therein) he knows the pleasures of building 2D platformers, and now he wants to share that joy with the rest of us. He's launched a new Kickstarter campaign for a project called Worlds of Wander, which is a 2D platformer creation tool.

Worlds of Wander will come bundled with a game created using the engine in the form of Secret Spaceship Club - dubbed a 'spiritual successor' to Commander Keen. According to the Kickstarter description, the game builder will be so easy to use that you won't need to leave the game environment, so long as you use Simple Mode. There will be an Advanced Mode too, which adds deeper customisation.

Hall will be aided by Chris Burke, a lead programmer on The Sims 3 and Ghost Recon, among others. At the time of writing the project has 442 backers and has made $16,488 of its $400,000 goal.