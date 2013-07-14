Toki Tori 2+ flutters onto Steam with massive discount, extended till end of Summer sale

I can't decide if it's good luck or bad for the Steam summer sale to emerge from the undergrowth just as you're about to launch your new game - though it's almost certainly bad luck if you decide not to join in. Developers Two Tribes - Rush, Edge - did join in with the festivities, slashing 34% off their new game Toki Tori 2+ from its first day of appearing on Steam. If you missed the birdy metroidvania's daily deal, however, the good news is that Two Tribes have extended the savings for the entirety of the Steam sale, which runs until the 22nd of July.

Toki Tori 2+ is the sequel to, um, Toki Tori, turning the relatively simple, linear puzzle-platforming of the original into a more open-ended metroidvania-type game. If you're wondering what that looks like, well wonder no more: it looks a little, well exactly like this (i.e. very cute):