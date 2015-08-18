Today on the PC Gamer Show: Original Sin 2, The Witcher 3

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us yap about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we talk what The Witcher 3's New Game+ and Modkit mean for it, if it's weird that Microsoft can disable pirated first-party games on Windows 10, Divinity: Original Sin 2's return to Kickstarter, and more—including a classic Catfantastic-style quiz and our weekly viewer Q&A with questions from Twitch chat.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!