TMNT: Shredder's Revenge adds April O'Neil as a playable fighter in new trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, the beat-'em-up revival from Dotemu, is adding investigative reporter April O'Neil to its fighter roster. I always told my mom that getting a journalism degree could lead to all kinds of jobs.

The new trailer above shows April, the turtles' longtime pal and hardened journalist, decking Foot ninjas with her microphone, her camera, and performing an appropriately epic mic drop on her fallen foes, all in her classic yellow jumpsuit.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge also adds team combos to the brawler mix, letting Leonardo toss April as she turns into a human-sized bowling ball. She and the turtle boys are also able to revive fallen friends with a slice of pizza.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge still has no release date. As mentioned, it's being published by Dotemu, publisher of Streets of Rage 4, the upcoming Metal Slug Tactics, and Windjammers 2. You can find out a little more about the game on the official site.