Titanfall community predicts the future, reckons Titanfall 3 is a dead cert based on patch note hints and a Red Hot Chili Peppers song from 1999

There must be something in the water. A few days ago, we covered the GTA fans that are looking to the moon for answers about the next big GTA 6 announcement, and now it's Titanfall players' turn. What are they doing? Convincing themselves that a playlist update is actually a reference to a Red Hot Chili Peppers song that is actually a reference to the inevitable upcoming announcement of something massive, probably Titanfall 3.

Fans have grown more and more convinced that a big Titanfall announcement is coming ever since the second game started getting out-of-the-blue updates again. Bugs have been fixed, playlists have been updated, and players have started flocking back. But players are convinced there's more to this than meets the eye. To be fair, they're probably right: the patch notes for those updates contain some ARG-style stuff that is surely hinting at something.

But as spotted by GamesRadar, their quest for answers might be going off the deep end a little. Not only is the Titanfall subreddit currently awash with players posting memes about their current all-consuming obsession with possible Titanfall 3 teases, one player has been driven to distraction by a featured playlist update that puts Titanfall 2's Otherside mode front and centre. The Otherside is also the name of a song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. So, obviously, Titanfall 3 is coming out.

Oh, what, you didn't get that? That's weird, but fine, I'll spell it out. The Otherside—The Red Hot Chili Peppers one—is the third song off the band's seventh album. The fact that it's the third song is, naturally, a clear reference to the inevitable announcement of Titanfall 3, but even the fact that it's their seventh album is an indicator for those with eyes to see: "Respawn has made 6 games so far. TF|3 would be the third instalment and their seventh game," says a Reddit user named cowabungadude-88, while sexygamer73 points out that this October (the 28th, to be specific) would be the seventh anniversary of Titanfall 2's release.

So there you go. Case closed. Titanfall 3 is pretty much a dead cert at this point. I can't think of any other reason to reference a Red Hot Chili Peppers song so ostentatiously. If the game isn't announced we can probably band together and take Respawn to small claims court or something.

To be clear, although the Titanfall subreddit has definitely become convinced that Respawn has something up its sleeve for Titanfall 2's seventh anniversary, the users are well aware that they come off as more than a little unhinged with posts like this. It's both dead serious and all in good fun. But also, I worry about what might happen if the 28th passes by with nothing from Respawn. As a user called Popular-Purchase-571 put it, "If nothing fucking happens on the 27 or 28th this sub will have a fucking resonance cascade."

Wait a second. A resonance cascade? Half-Life 3: Gordon's In A Titan This Time confirmed.