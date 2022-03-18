This week in PC Gaming: Tiny Tina's Wonderland and Ghostwire: Tokyo

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or at least until the gaming well runs dry and we go an entire week without any gaming goodies to distract us from the outside world. Please, I don't want to go touch grass.

This week, wield elemental abilities to save Japan from supernatural occultists in Ghostwire: Tokyo and roll the dice to shoot, loot and slash your way through a quest to stop the dragon lord in Tiny Tina's Wonderland. It's a sleepier week sure, but who cares when half the world is playing Elden Ring right now?

Oh, and be sure to tune into our sister site GamesRadar's Future Games Show on March 24. It's being hosted by the lovely Ashly Burch and John MacMillan and is sure to be stuffed with rad upcoming games from some cool developers.