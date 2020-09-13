This week in PC gaming: RTX 3080, Crysis Remastered

This Week in PC Gaming is also available on YouTube.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

NEW RELEASES

The notable new games hitting PC this week.

September 15 - eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

September 15 - BPM: Bullets Per Minute

September 17 - Atomicrops hits Steam

September 17 - Welcome to Elk

September 17 - Wingspan

September 18 - Crysis Remastered

September 18 - WWE 2K Battlegrounds

THE PC GAMING FORECAST

The updates, announcements, and big events happening this week.

Out now - Rainbow 6 Siege Operation Shadow Legacy

September 17 - Nvidia RTX 3080 launches

And if a couple minutes every Sunday isn't enough, be sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast, The PC Gamer Show, for more in-depth discussions about the latest PC games and news.