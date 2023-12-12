'This was our first big experience, sh*t happens': The Day Before's CEO is MIA, its Discord server has disintegrated, and its YouTube Channel has gone dark

Trainwrecks aren't exactly rare in the gaming industry, but it's rare that they're this spectacular. After a suspiciously-polished trailer, The Day Before quickly became one of Steam's most wishlisted games.

Then delays, more delays, major red flags featuring "volunteer" workers, a much shoddier 10-minute gameplay video (which you can't watch anymore) and finally a debut on December 7. One preempted by the studio Fntastic begging players to not accuse them of "scamming" people. One pile-up of car-crash Steam reviews and studio closure later, and The Day Before was pulled from Steam, December 11. In response to a baffled fan, Fntastic replied:

(Image credit: @FntasticHQ on Twitter/X.)

I'll just let that sit there without comment. I've given a very abridged history, but in case you want the full run-down my fellow Staff Writer Morgan Park has put together an explainer post. While following this unfolding story yesterday, my US colleagues also watched the game's Discord server collapse into ashes.

"I've never seen a Discord server disintegrate in real time," Morgan notes before sharing a vaguely apocalyptic screenshot of a voice chat with over 311 people in it on the left, a bot getting bullied with slash commands in the centre, and a vanished member list to the right.

(Image credit: Morgan Park (PC Gamer) / Discord)

The studio's YouTube channel also has no videos on it. I'm not even confident it'll still exist in the coming days. The cherry on the top of this nightmare sundae? Fntastic's CEO is MIA. As spotted by Second Wind's Nick Calandra, Fntastic CEO Eduard Gotovtsev has deleted his Twitter account and muted his LinkedIn profile.

(Image credit: @nickjcal on Twitter/X.)

(Image credit: @nickjcal on Twitter/X.)

The Day Before's early access period lasted four days. Now, it's being scrubbed clean from the internet in the world's clumsiest vanishing act. Nobody sets out to make a bad game—but the speed at which this particular one took a nosedive is stunning in the literal sense of the word. From a top-wishlisted game to 'errr, nevermind', I'll be fascinated by what details emerge from game's post-mortem.