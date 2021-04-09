The Day Before gameplay trailer shows 10 minutes of zombie shooting and farmhouse looting

We first got a glimpse at The Day Before when its announcement trailer appeared back in January. The "open-world MMO survival" game looks like it's part DayZ, a smidge The Last of Us, and a bit of The Division thrown in for good measure: explore, scavenge, shoot zombies, and battle other players for resources in cities in the post-apocalypse.

Today you can see a bit more of The Day Before. IGN has an exclusive new trailer showing about 10 minutes of gameplay, which you can watch above, and instead of the city we saw in the announcement trailer, this time we're off to the countryside.

The trailer begins with a radio broadcast lamenting the lost opportunities of the pre-apocalyptic world (with gunshots and snarling heard in the background) before we follow two players in vehicles slowly splashing along a riverbank and driving through a gorge, which shows off some pretty nice looking mud and water effects. Eventually the players investigate a gas station, and some zombie-shooting and supply-looting follows. Then there's some more driving to an isolated farmhouse.

Things get a bit dicier when one player tries and fails to guess the farmhouse's alarm code (I don't know why, since they're already inside the house) and the blaring siren attracts the attention of more zombies, followed by what appears to be enemy players who arrive in a police car. The two players we've been following escape into some sort of fallout bunker as the trailer ends.

I can't say I'm super excited by what I've seen of The Day Before—it really just looks like a mash-up of other games I've played before. I am still interested, though, because I like those other games, and the idea of skulking through the post-apocalypse, gathering supplies, shooting zombies, and encountering other players continues to hold some appeal.