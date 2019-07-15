This Toshiba 50" 4K TV is just $280

4K TVs are very gradually coming down in price and this is a great entry level choice if you're looking for 4K on a budget. Amazon Prime day has knocked a third off the original asking price on the 50" Toshiba which comes with Amazon FireTV streaming service included. It has three HDMI ports so you can hook up three PCs if you really want to. It's powered by a quad core CPU, so should be nice and responsive.

For more big hardware discounts check out our Amazon Prime deals hub, featuring graphics cards, monitors, mice, and lots more.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.