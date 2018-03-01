This thin gaming laptop with a GeForce GTX 1070 is on sale for $1,299

About the only way to score a mid-range or high-end GPU without paying through the nose is buying a prebuilt desktop or laptop. If you're in the market for the latter, one option worth taking a look at is this 17.3-inch thin and light gaming laptop on Newegg.

The Asus ROG Strix GL702VS-AH73 is on sale for $1,349 (down from $1,699), and if you use promo code EMCSPRRX4, the price drops even further, to $1,299.

That's not bad for a laptop with a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU inside, as this one has. It also wields an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 12GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive paired with a 1TB hard drive.

This is obviously a bigger laptop with a 17.3-inch display (1920x1080, G-Sync), though it's relatively thin light—it measures 16.22 x 10.87 x 1.12-1.2 inches and weights 6.39 pounds.

