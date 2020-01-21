This thin and light gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 is on sale for $639

Today's gaming laptops are better than ever, as it goes in the hardware space, but they're also more affordable. To wit, MSI's excellent GF63 is marked down to $639 right now, and it's running a faster GPU than what was in the model we reviewed just two months ago.

MSI makes some of the best gaming laptops, and at this price, the GF63 is right up there. It's a 15.6-inch machine that's been outfitted with a Core i5-9500H processor, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

The model we reviewed in November was $10 more expensive at the time and had a GTX 1050, Core i5-8300H, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD.

This upgraded model is the better buy. The only knock is it has half the amount of storage, but the bump from an HDD to a faster SSD is worth the trade off. Plus, we found the storage (and RAM) to be easy to upgrade on the GF63.

The GF63 is also notable for being a relatively thin and light machine. Its waistline measures 0.85 inches, and it weighs just over four pounds. Overall, this is a great buy for the money.