This SteelSeries headset connects to your PC/PS5 and phone simultaneously

Piggybacking on the hype surrounding the upcoming launch of Sony's PlayStation 5, SteelSeries has launched a headset that it promises will work with the new console, as well as PC. That's one of the selling points of the new Arctis 9 Wireless, as it's called. The other is its dual wireless functionality.

Like many wireless gaming headsets, the Arctis 9 Wireless connects by way of a 2.4GHz dongle to deliver a "lag-free gaming experience." But it also features Bluetooth connectivity that works at the same time. What's the point?

Well, the pitch is that you can connect the headset to your smartphone to field calls, listen to music, and VoIP chat, while siphoning lossless 2.4GHz audio from your game. The same dual connectivity feature is found on the Arctis 9X and Arctis Pro Wireless.

A pair of 40mm neodymium drivers pipe audio to your eardrums, with the frequency response rated at 20-20,000Hz. As for chatting, SteelSeries says the retractable, bi-directional microphone is Discord-certified.

From what I can tell by looking at the press renders, the ergonomic design seems identical to the Arctis 7, with the familiar ski goggle suspension headband. I suspect the drivers are the same as well. The specs are, at least.

Battery life is not quite as long, though—SteelSeries says the Arctis 9 Wireless is good for up to 20 hours (versus 24 hours) of "non-stop wireless usage," with a wireless range of 40 feet.

The Arctis 9 Wireless is available now for $200.