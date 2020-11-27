This Sony 65" 4K HDR TV is perfect for brining some dazzle to your living room

With the newest games getting more graphically impressive by the year, now's the time during the Black Friday PC sales to upgrade your living room set up. Over the course of the week Best Buy has had some impressive sales in their TV department, and this Sony 65" LED 4K TV is one of the best.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

This super 65-inch TV has ultra-high 4K resolution with X-motion technology that stops skipping and ghosting so you get the most out of your gaming. This Smart TV can also connect to your Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Homekit (try connecting all three at once) and has built-in streaming services for you to log in to.

One thing to mention is that the Sony X900 is still waiting on a firmware update (sometime in "Winter 2020") for HDMI 2.1. If you're planning on testing out your next-gen consoles, you might want to check out our best TV deal guide for something that will help you out, but keep in mind that you'll likely end up pending a pretty penny.

Upgrade your living room set-up Sony X900H | 4K | 65-inch | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

Great savings here on this vast 65-inch, ultra-high resolution smart Android TV. We're anticipating a firmware update some time in "Winter 2020" for HDMI 2.1 compatibility, so maybe don't buy if you're looking to use a next-gen console on it straight away. Either way, with this kind of saving on a TV that does almost everything it sets out to, it's hard to ignore.View Deal

But for a TV that has HDR, 4K, and a 65-inch screen, the Sony X900 is a great bargain, and Best Buy has nicely slashed its price, taking it down from $1400 to a nice round $1000 saving you $400—that's a saving not to be sniffed at.