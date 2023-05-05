This slice-of-life sim about getting in debt and drunk in '80s Britain celebrates the coronation by leaving early access

The coronation of King Charles III takes place this weekend and, while it's unavoidable pretty much anywhere, if you're in the UK and couldn't care less about the royals then this is hell. The country is a master at this kind of stuff: Sweeping everything to one side under a rug, putting on a fresh coat of paint, and sticking Princess Kate's frozen toothpaste grin on the front of every paper.

While Charles gurns his way through it and mouths "everything is fine" at minor cousins, a far more true-to-life slice of British chintz is marking the weekend with its own celebration. Landlord's Super (opens in new tab), a life sim set in the dreary Midlands of 1980s Britain, has managed to build a decent reputation over its early access period: And has now announced its full release on May 25.

"While our aim is to launch Landlord's Super as bug free as possible, the game will continue to receive bug fixes where needed," writes developer MinskWorks. "I'll likely put together a post-mortem next month on what went wrong and what went right during development. If you're averse to Early Access periods and like building games, May 25th is the time to pick up the game."

The full release comes with some curious patch notes, including a fix for circumstances whereby a sofa and bed getting destroyed could soft lock a property with a tenant inside. The whole setup of Landlord's Super, I should say, is getting into debt in this milieu and, brick by damned brick, building your way out of poverty.

Landlord's Super has improved a lot over early access, but the core loop remains pretty much the same. In the developer's own words: "You can renovate the property, get drunk and interact with the open world." That's a surprisingly authentic British slice-of-life: Certainly moreso than anything you'll see this weekend. God save the king! It's enough to turn you republican.