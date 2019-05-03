Popular

This Sekiro mod replaces a notorious early-game mini-boss with Shrek

Now the boss is even worse.

I'm not sure where the hivemind is at re: Shrek, but I'm quite averse to him. Maybe as I age and attain greater emotional intelligence, I'll be able to deconstruct my ill-will towards Shrek. Is it the dopey smile? Is it his association with Smashmouth? Whatever the reason might be, I'm happy he's now modded into Sekiro as an enemy.

Thanks to modders Dropoff and Katalash, you can now replace the chained ogre mini-boss with Shrek. It's quite well done, as you can see in the below embedded Tweet:

I haven't finished Sekiro and never will, so seeing one of the game's early difficulty spikes suffer the indignity of being Shrek pleases me greatly. You can check out the mod here.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
