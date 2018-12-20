This Ryzen 7 2700X desktop with a Radeon RX 590 is on sale for $1,000

Sure, the Xbox One has gained mouse and keyboard support, but we still prefer to game on a PC, thank you very much. If you do too and are in the market for a new system, CyberPowerPC's Gamer Supreme sports a robust spec sheet, and is on sale for $999.99 right now.
That's down from its $1,589.99 list price, which is a bit inflated. Still, you're basically paying for the price of parts, and even a tad less. Those parts, by the way, consist of a liquid cooled Ryzen 7 2700X processor, 16GB of RAM, Radeon RX 590 graphics card, and a 240GB SSD paired with a 2TB HDD. It also comes with codes for three free games.
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | Ryzen 7 2700X | RX 590 | $999.99
This gaming PC packs a Ryzen 7 2700X, 16GB of RAM, a Radeon RX 590 graphics card, and a 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD. It also comes with codes for three free games—Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Buy at Walmart
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.