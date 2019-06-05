This high-end RTX 2080 gaming laptop is $500 off right now

Gaming laptops with desktop-class components, usually called "desktop replacements," are among the most expensive portable PCs you can buy. If you're in the market for one, you can now get the ASUS ROG G703GX (great name, I know) for $500 off the original price—bringing it down to $2,499.

This absolute unit of a laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz screen with G-Sync support, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB PCIe SSD, a 1TB hard drive, and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. While the GPU doesn't appear to be an actual desktop model, it's not the less-powerful Max-Q version usually seen on gaming laptops.

The main disadvantage is the size—at 10.3 pounds and 2" thick, it's not exactly an ultrabook. Still, if you absolutely need this much power in a portable machine, the G703GX will serve you well.

