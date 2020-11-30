This RTX 2070 Super-powered Alienware laptop is down to $2,199 for Cyber Monday

Dell just dropped another Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal: An enormous 17-inch Area-51m R2 laptop for $2,199.99. Before this deal, the same laptop was going for $2,498.99, so it's a savings of about $300. (They say it's over $1,000 off, but that's only true if you pretend it's a $3,230 laptop, which it isn't. Still good, though!)

This high-end system has got an Intel Core i7-10700K, 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD, 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super—that's a lot of performance for a laptop that can easily replace an aging desktop.

The RTX 2070 Super offers good performance in gaming laptops, and RTX 30-series mobile chips won't appear in laptops until next year sometime—possibly as early as January, though, so if you're after something that's top-of-the-line, you could wait and see.

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop that doubles for a workstation right now, though, this Area-51m has got the chops to handle video and photo editing, and the other rigors of content creation.

The RTX 2070 Super is a great card that'll pump out a high frame count on the 1080p display. It also sports a 144Hz refresh rate on a massive 17-inch G-Sync compatible screen that's rated at a bright 300 nits.

If you're looking for something a bit cheaper and more portable, consider something like the 15.6" Acer Predator Triton 300 for $1,300. You get a less-powerful RTX 2070 Max-Q, not the Super edition, but it comes with a bigger SSD and will fit in your backpack a lot more easily.