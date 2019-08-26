This new mine-laying Star Citizen spaceship costs over $600 (updated)

The thing about writing anything about Star Citizen on the internet is that it always makes everyone extremely mad. So here we go: Star Citizen developer Roberts Space Industries has a new ship out for select backers. It lays mines and has a serial number and it costs $675.

It's called the Aegis Nautilus Solstice, and the most distinguishing feature of this ship (other than its sleek black-and-gold trimmed hull) is that it was announced to attendees of a special VIP dinner event RSI held in Frankfurt on Saturday.

Tickets to that event, according to this Resetera thread, cost $274.73, and the thing about the tickets was that you probably weren't allowed to have those, either. The event was restricted to Star Citizen backers at Chairman's Club level—which means players who have spent a minimum of $1,000 on the game.

(Image credit: Resetera)

The ship isn't in the game yet. Which is just as well, because—as Resetera commenters have pointed out—mines and minelaying have yet to be added to Star Citizen. You also need to be a Chairman's Club member to buy the ship. But, if you're not, a non-Solstice version of the Aegis Nautilus is available to the public. That one costs $810.

Correction: An earlier version of this story claimed that the ship was only available to those who attended the VIP dinner.