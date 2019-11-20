This MSI gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 is just $650 right now

Prices for gaming laptops just keep dropping, perhaps in preparation for Black Friday. No matter the reason, it's great to see laptops with modern Nvidia graphics becoming cheaper, and now you can get one MSI laptop with a GTX 1650 for just $649.00 at Walmart. For context, that's $50 less than the cheapest GTX 1650 laptop on Newegg right now.

The full specifications of this model aren't bad at all for under $700. The CPU is an Intel Core i5-9300H, with 4 cores, 8 threads, a 45W TDP, and a max turbo clock of 4.10GHz. Other hardware include 8GB of 2666MHz RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p "IPS-Level" screen. The display only 60Hz, but 120Hz+ screens are usually only available on laptops $1,000 or more. Windows 10 Home is preinstalled.

The GTX 1650 in this laptop is an entry-level graphics card, so while it's a lot better than Intel HD integrated graphics, you might have trouble playing some large-scale AAA titles. This laptop is best suited for games like Fortnite, The Sims, Overwatch, and other optimized titles. You can get a good idea for how it performs from our review.