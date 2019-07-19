This MSI gaming laptop with a GTX 1050 Ti is just $650 right now

(Image credit: MSI)

Yesterday, a Dell G3 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card went on sale for just $600. That sale is still live, but if you have a bit more room in your budget, an MSI laptop with slightly better hardware is $50 more at Amazon.

This model of the MSI GV62 has a 15.6-inch 1080p "IPS-Level" screen, a 4-core/8-thread Intel Core i5-8300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card, and 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 32GB). The main improvement over the Dell G3 is the storage. The Dell laptop only had a 1TB 5,400 RPM hard drive, while this MSI model has a significantly faster 256GB NVMe SSD. That's definitely worth the $50 extra in my book, but keep in mind the MSI laptop is also slightly thicker (1.16 inches vs. 0.89 inches).

The GTX 1050 Ti graphics card isn't especially powerful, but its 4GB of VRAM means it can easily handle optimized titles like Overwatch, Fortnite, Rocket League, and most indie games. You won't be able to play most brand new AAA games (at least, not very well), but you can't ask for much more at this price.

MSI GV62 Gaming Laptop | $649.99 ($149.01 off)

This laptop might not be powerful enough to play the latest AAA titles, but it can handle more games like Overwatch and Fortnite just fine. It also makes a great productivity machine, thanks to the speedy NVMe SSD and 8-thread CPU. Buy at Amazon (Posted: 7/19)

