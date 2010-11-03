This month's biggest gaming tournaments

We've had a look at esports around the world and rounded up a few of November's hottest gaming tournaments. StarCraft 2, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty 4, Team Fortress 2 and Quake Live all feature as the month kicks off with the massive Multiplay i41 event in the UK, and ends with the even bigger Dreamhack LAN party in Sweden, where the prize pools are worth thousands of pounds.
05/11/2010 - MLG Pro Circuit Dallas StarCraft 2 tournament
- 3 day event
- $17,500 prize pool
- 1v1 matches with 128 participants
- MLG Pro Circuit site
12/11/2010 - Multiplay i41, Newbury UK
A three day event hosting the following major tournaments.
The Multiplay Counter-Strike:Source Cup
- £8,000 prize pot
- 128 teams
- Counter-Strike:Source Cup site
The Thermaltake StarCraft 2 cup
- £5,000 prize pot
- 1v1 matches with 512 participants
- Thermaltake Starcraft 2 cup link
The Multiplay Call of Duty 4 Cup Sponsored by Rustlers Gamesafe
- up to £8,000 prize pool
- up to 128 teams
- Multiplay Call of Duty 4 Cup link
The Multiplay Team Fortress 2 Cup
- up to £9,600 prize pool
- up to 128 teams
- Multiplay Team Fortress 2 Cup link
13/11/2010 - GOM TV StarCraft 2 Open, Seoul, South Korea
An ongoing tournament, season two running since the 18th of October. Started with 64 players and already down to just 4.
Season Two Finals
- £112,500 prize pool, with £56,350 going to the winner of this final
- final is a best of 7
- free to watch live online, $20 for a season ticket to access videos on demand
- GOM TV StarCraft 2 Open link
25/11/2010 - DreamHack Winter
A three day event hosting the following major tournaments.
DreamHack SteelSeries StarCraft 2 LAN-tournament
- Battlenet EU
- $26,900 prize pool
- 1v1 matches with 64 participants
- DreamHack Winter link
MSI Counter-strike Championship
- $34,200 prize pool
- 64 teams
- MSI Counter-strike Championship link
Kaspersky Quake Live Championship
- £6500 prize pool
- Quake Live Championship link
If you know of any other game tournaments we've missed, let us know in the comments and we'll add them in.