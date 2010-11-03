This month's biggest gaming tournaments

We've had a look at esports around the world and rounded up a few of November's hottest gaming tournaments. StarCraft 2, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty 4, Team Fortress 2 and Quake Live all feature as the month kicks off with the massive Multiplay i41 event in the UK, and ends with the even bigger Dreamhack LAN party in Sweden, where the prize pools are worth thousands of pounds.

05/11/2010 - MLG Pro Circuit Dallas StarCraft 2 tournament



3 day event



$17,500 prize pool



1v1 matches with 128 participants



MLG Pro Circuit site



12/11/2010 - Multiplay i41, Newbury UK

A three day event hosting the following major tournaments.

The Multiplay Counter-Strike:Source Cup



£8,000 prize pot



128 teams



Counter-Strike:Source Cup site



The Thermaltake StarCraft 2 cup



£5,000 prize pot



1v1 matches with 512 participants



Thermaltake Starcraft 2 cup link

The Multiplay Call of Duty 4 Cup Sponsored by Rustlers Gamesafe



up to £8,000 prize pool



up to 128 teams



Multiplay Call of Duty 4 Cup link



The Multiplay Team Fortress 2 Cup



up to £9,600 prize pool



up to 128 teams



Multiplay Team Fortress 2 Cup link



13/11/2010 - GOM TV StarCraft 2 Open, Seoul, South Korea

An ongoing tournament, season two running since the 18th of October. Started with 64 players and already down to just 4.

Season Two Finals



£112,500 prize pool, with £56,350 going to the winner of this final



final is a best of 7



free to watch live online, $20 for a season ticket to access videos on demand



GOM TV StarCraft 2 Open link



25/11/2010 - DreamHack Winter

A three day event hosting the following major tournaments.

DreamHack SteelSeries StarCraft 2 LAN-tournament



Battlenet EU



$26,900 prize pool



1v1 matches with 64 participants



DreamHack Winter link



MSI Counter-strike Championship



$34,200 prize pool



64 teams



MSI Counter-strike Championship link



Kaspersky Quake Live Championship



£6500 prize pool



Quake Live Championship link



If you know of any other game tournaments we've missed, let us know in the comments and we'll add them in.