This monster RTX 4080 Super PC will give you years of seriously slick frame rates for just over $2K

ABS Eurus Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | RTX 4080 Super | 32GB DDR5-6000 | 1TB SSD | $2,399 $2,099 at Newegg (save $300)

Nvidia's new RTX 4080 Super might be a very small upgrade over the plain old 4080. But it's significantly cheaper and that's translating straight into this great desktop deal. For just over the $2K mark, you're getting that Super GPU, plus an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU and 32GB of RAM. Only the 1TB SSD slightly disappoints, but that's an easy fix.

It's easy enough to pick holes with Nvidia's Super GPU branding. The "new" RTX 4080 Super, for instance, is such a small performance step over the OG 4080 there's no chance you'd notice it actually in games.

But it is $200 cheaper and that's made rigs like this ABS Eurus Ruby on Newegg possible. For $2,099, you're getting an absolute beast of a gaming rig.

Along with that 4080 Super, which is pretty much the second fastest all-round graphics card currently available behind the RTX 4090 (which costs about the same as this whole PC, right now), you're getting an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU with eight cores and all the gaming performance you need in the real world.

Ditto the 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory. Any more would be overkill. If there is a catch, it's the rather measly 1TB Kingston M.2 SSD. Given the low cost of storage these days, a 2TB drive would have been nice and a better fit with a decent sized games libraries, what with so many modern titles sucking up 100GB or more of storage space.

But also given the low cost of storage these days, that's an easy post-purchase fix should you desire to add another drive. As for further details, this is a full tower machine built into a spacious and mean looking case complete with a fully exposed side window view, four large fans and plenty of RGB.

There's also an 850W 80+ Gold PSU and Wi-Fi connectivity. The MSI B650-VC is a mid-range motherboard with decent connectivity and plenty of expansion. Mounted to it is a Thermaltake 240MM RGB AIO Liquid Cooler. So if CPU overclocking is your bag, this rig is ready to roll.

All told, this is an awful lot of ultra-quick gaming hardware at a very reasonable price. Granted, a little over $2,000 is a chunk of money. But if you can stretch to it, this rig should deliver several years of outstanding frame rates in just about any game you throw at it.