This kaiju kissing game makes me believe in the power of love

My shrivelled heart normally only has room for my puppy, but after watching the trailer for Kaichu (opens in new tab) on the Wholesome Direct stream I might be ready to believe in the supernatural power of love.

Kaichu is a dating sim for kaiju, which is the kind of sales pitch that needs no padding out. After years of demolishing cities and beating the snot out of each other, it's time for these massive monsters to get to some kissing.

Radioactive dinosaur Gigachu is this dating sim's lovesick protagonist, and they've got six potential suitors to meet. It's a dating quiz as much as a dating sim, and you'll need to answer compatibility questions before you can finish the courtship dance. And since kaiju mainly communicate by smashing instead of using words, you'll have to use the reports from a pair of news anchors to interpret what your potential partner wants from a kissing buddy.

24 unfortunate locations will host these loved-up beasties, each with a famous landmark just waiting to be demolished. Unfortunately, humanity always finds a way to ruin the good times, and the tiny little killjoys will deploy the troops to stop your date dead in its tracks.

You'll be able to help Gigachu find love, or at least find them someone to smooch with, when Kaichu launches this summer.